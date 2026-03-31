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Riley O'Brien News: Sets Mets down in order for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:49pm

O'Brien picked up his first save of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mets. He didn't allow a hit or a walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

It's notable that manager Oliver Marmol went to O'Brien for the ninth inning after each of the Cardinals' first two save chances of the season were given to Ryne Stanek in the opening series against the Rays. Stanek pitched the seventh inning against the Mets on Tuesday, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless frame. Stanek's save chances have been a rollercoaster, however, as he walked three on Opening Day and blew the save the following game, only to pick up the win later. O'Brien was effective in the role last season after Ryan Helsley was dealt at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old O'Brien turned in a 2.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB across 48 innings last regular season and picked up all six of his saves following Helsley's departure. The Cardinals figure to give O'Brien, Stanek and JoJo Romero save opportunities this season.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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