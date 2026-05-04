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Riley O'Brien News: Tallies 10th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

O'Brien picked up the save in Monday's 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. He allowed no hits or walks with no strikeouts over two-thirds of a perfect inning.

With Gordon Graceffo surrendering a two-run homer to Brice Turang in the ninth inning to make it a three-run game and allowing another batter to reach, O'Brien entered with one out and closed the frame without issue to secure a victory for St. Louis. The lanky right-hander has been reliable in the closer role in 2026, allowing an earned run in just two of 17 appearances while posting a 2.12 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 19:1 K:BB across 17 innings. His 10 saves rank second in MLB, trailing only Mason Miller (11).

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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