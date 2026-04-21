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River Ryan Injury: Nursing hamstring issue at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Ryan was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 17 due to a hamstring injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The injury is considered minor, though it's not clear when exactly Ryan might be ready to rejoin the Oklahoma City rotation. Following a strong Cactus League showing, Ryan has posted a 5.14 ERA and 10:2 K:BB over seven frames in his first two starts with OKC this season. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's a good bet to help the Dodgers at some point this season either in a rotation or bullpen capacity.

River Ryan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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