Ryan believes his relatively slight build contributed to the Tommy John surgery that knocked him out for the entirety of the 2025 season. While rehabbing that injury, Ryan "ate a lot of calories" and "lifted like an animal," which resulted in his weight going from 195 to 225. Ryan said he's had a normal offseason, having already thrown 10 bullpen sessions and touched triple digits on the radar run. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, but he could be a key rotation depth piece. Ryan held a 1.33 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 20.1 innings covering four starts for the Dodgers in 2024.