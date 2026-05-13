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River Ryan Injury: Slated to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ryan (hamstring) is scheduled to make his next start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ryan has been shelved on Oklahoma City's 7-day injured list since April 17 due to a hamstring injury, but the 27-year-old right-hander has recovered enough to return to the mound for Friday's Triple-A contest. In two starts prior to his injury, Ryan allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters across seven innings.

River Ryan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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