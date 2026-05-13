River Ryan Injury: Slated to return Friday

Ryan (hamstring) is scheduled to make his next start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ryan has been shelved on Oklahoma City's 7-day injured list since April 17 due to a hamstring injury, but the 27-year-old right-hander has recovered enough to return to the mound for Friday's Triple-A contest. In two starts prior to his injury, Ryan allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters across seven innings.