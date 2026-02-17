River Ryan Injury: Tosses bullpen session Tuesday
Ryan (elbow) threw a bullpen session at spring training Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Ryan has had a relatively normal offseason after missing the entire 2025 campaign following Tommy John surgery, but it's at least worth noting his presence on the mound to begin camp. The 27-year-old made his MLB debut in 2024 for the Dodgers, making four starts, and produced a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings. Ryan packed on 30 pounds while rehabbing in an effort to increase his durability. The right-hander is expected to open the 2026 campaign in the minors.
