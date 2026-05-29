River Ryan News: Another strong start at Triple-A

Ryan fired six scoreless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City against Sugar Land on Wednesday, striking out eight and giving up four hits and no walks.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in mid-May that there was a "slim chance" of the 27-year-old joining the big-league rotation in place of Blake Snell (elbow), and Ryan has remained with Oklahoma City for the past three turns through the rotation. The right-hander has been dominant through five Triple-A starts this year with a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB across 22 innings. After giving up just three earned runs across four outings in his first taste of the big leagues last year, it's likely only a matter of time before Ryan gets another look in 2026.