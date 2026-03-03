River Ryan headshot

River Ryan News: Contending for Opening Day rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ryan has impressed this spring and has a chance to open the regular season in the Dodgers' rotation, Courtney Hollmon of MLB.com reports.

Ryan was particularly impressive Tuesday in an outing versus Cleveland, firing two scoreless and hitless innings while issuing one walk and striking out three batters. Through two Cactus League appearances, the right-hander has tossed three scoreless frames with a 4:2 K:BB. Ryan missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he reportedly had a normal offseason and put on about 30 pounds in an effort to increase his durability. He's still more likely than not to begin the campaign in the minors, but injuries within the Dodgers' starting corps -- including to Blake Snell (shoulder) and Gavin Stone (shoulder) -- along with Roki Sasaki's struggles have at least cracked the door open a bit for Ryan to break camp with the big-league club.

River Ryan
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring River Ryan See More
