River Ryan News: Doesn't make Opening Day roster
The Dodgers optioned Ryan to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Ryan spent the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and entered spring training with an outside shot at making the Dodgers' Opening Day roster. He appeared in four Cactus League games for the Dodgers and posted a 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 9.2 innings. It was a strong camp for Ryan, but even with Blake Snell (shoulder) expected to start the season on the 15-day injured list, the Dodgers are being mindful of the former's workload and will ease him back in the minors first, per Jack Harris of the California Post. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ryan in some major-league games in 2026.
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