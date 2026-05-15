River Ryan News: 'Slim' chance to join LAD rotation

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that there is a "slim possibility" Ryan will enter the team's big-league rotation in place of Blake Snell (elbow), Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell landed on the 15-day injured list Friday and could be looking at an extended absence if he needs surgery. With Tyler Glasnow (back) also on the IL, Los Angeles could need to find a fill-in starter, though Harris notes the team is set with five healthy starters ahead of next Thursday's off day. Ryan doesn't seem likely to join the MLB rotation given Roberts' comments, but the skipper didn't entirely rule out that scenario. Ryan is coming back from an injury of his own -- a hamstring issue that cost him nearly a month -- but he returned to action Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City and tossed four innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters. He tossed 53 pitches in the outing, so the right-hander presumably isn't fully ramped up following his absence. Ultimately, the Dodgers may not need to dig into their minor-league depth for a sixth starter if Glasnow returns in time for the team's next stretch of six consecutive game days, which will not begin until May 29 versus Philadelphia.