R.J. Gordon headshot

R.J. Gordon News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Gordon (lat) was activated from the 7-day injured list Sunday.

Gordon got roughed up in his first appearance at Double-A this season, surrendering five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out one over 1.2 innings. However, he'll presumably have plenty of opportunities to turn his campaign around at Double-A Binghamton now that he's returned to health.

R.J. Gordon
New York Mets
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