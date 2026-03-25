RJ Petit Injury: Placed on IL
The Rockies placed Petit (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
The 26-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow Friday, so his move to the injured list was inevitable. Petit will miss the rest of the season in addition to the start of the 2027 campaign.
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