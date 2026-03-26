RJ Petit headshot

RJ Petit Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Rockies transferred Petit (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Petit will miss the entire 2026 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow last week. Valente Bellozo was selected to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

RJ Petit
Colorado Rockies
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