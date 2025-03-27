Roansy Contreras News: Clears waivers
Contreras cleared outright waivers and was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
Contreras lost his 40-man roster spot on the same day and will stick within the organization. He struggled this spring and has bounced around several different organizations the last few seasons, though he could emerge as a long relief option at some point during the campaign.
