Rob Brantly News: Called up to Miami

The Marlins selected Brantly's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Brantly will return to the majors to provide catching depth behind Liam Hicks with Nick Fortes (oblique) landing on the injured list. While Brantly has seen action in parts of nine major-league seasons, he has not reached even 100 plate appearances in a big-league campaign since 2013. He is yet to get into a regular-season game at any level this season.