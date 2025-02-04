Rob Brantly News: Lands in Miami

Brantly signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Brantly spent all of last season in the Rays organization, slashing .250/.316/.394 with 19 RBI across 177 plate appearances. The 35-year-old backstop has only played in 12 MLB games dating back to 2019, however, so there's little hope for him to serve as more than minor-league depth.