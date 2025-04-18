Rob Brantly News: Three hits in Thursday's loss

Brantly went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The veteran backstop picked up his first hits and first RBI of 2025 in his second game for the Marlins. Brantly doesn't offer a lot of upside at the plate given his career .227/.287/.325 slash line in the majors, but with Liam Hicks struggling (.522 OPS over 45 plate appearances), he could see more playing time than expected while Nick Fortes (oblique) is on the shelf.