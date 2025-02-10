Rob Kaminsky News: Signs MiLB deal with St. Louis

The Cardinals signed Kaminsky to a minor-league contract Sunday.

It's the third stint in the organization for Kaminsky, who was drafted in the first round by St. Louis back in 2013. The left-hander's lone major-league experience came in 2020 with the Cardinals when he allowed three runs (one earned) with a 3:2 K:BB over 4.2 frames. Kaminsky spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization, holding a 7.66 ERA and 45:17 K:BB in 47 innings.