Rob Refsnyder headshot

Rob Refsnyder Injury: Battling injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Manager Dan Wilson said Friday that Refsnyder is dealing with a couple of "minor ailments," Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners don't seem to be too concerned with Refsnyder's health, but they'll give him a day off Friday as a precaution. The 35-year-old has made all nine of his starts against southpaws this year but is slashing just .135/.214/.297 through 42 plate appearances.

Rob Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners
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