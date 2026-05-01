Rob Refsnyder Injury: Battling injuries
Manager Dan Wilson said Friday that Refsnyder is dealing with a couple of "minor ailments," Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners don't seem to be too concerned with Refsnyder's health, but they'll give him a day off Friday as a precaution. The 35-year-old has made all nine of his starts against southpaws this year but is slashing just .135/.214/.297 through 42 plate appearances.
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