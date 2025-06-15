Rob Refsnyder News: Batting leadoff against lefty

Refsnyder will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran -- who was held out of Friday's game against Yankees lefty Ryan Yarbrough -- has been the Red Sox's preferred leadoff man all season regardless of the opposing starter. Manager Alex Cora went in a different direction Saturday, as Refsnyder led off and Duran dropped to fifth in the order against southpaw Carlos Rodon. The Yankees will send another lefty (Max Fried) to the hill Sunday, with Refsnyder getting another start out of the leadoff spot and Duran sliding to sixth. The move atop the order could enhance Refsnyder's run-scoring upside when the Red Sox face lefties, but Refsnyder will likely continue to find himself on the bench versus right-handers more often than not.