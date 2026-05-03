Rob Refsnyder News: Checking back into lineup
Refsnyder (undisclosed) will start at designated hitter and will bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Royals.
Refsnyder is typically included in the lineup against left-handers, but he took a seat versus southpaw Cole Ragans in the series opener Friday while he contended with a couple minor injuries. The Mariners felt comfortable enough with Refsnyder's health to use him off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win, and after checking out fine afterward, he'll get the green light to start Sunday versus Royals lefty Kris Bubic.
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