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Rob Refsnyder News: Checking back into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Refsnyder (undisclosed) will start at designated hitter and will bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Refsnyder is typically included in the lineup against left-handers, but he took a seat versus southpaw Cole Ragans in the series opener Friday while he contended with a couple minor injuries. The Mariners felt comfortable enough with Refsnyder's health to use him off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win, and after checking out fine afterward, he'll get the green light to start Sunday versus Royals lefty Kris Bubic.

Rob Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners
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