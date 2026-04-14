Rob Refsnyder headshot

Rob Refsnyder News: Heads to paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:44am

The Mariners placed Refsnyder on the paternity list Tuesday.

The 35-year-old will step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his growing family. Refsnyder, who is hitless through 16 at-bats this season, can spend up to three days on the paternity list and is likely to be back with the Mariners for Friday's series opener versus the Rangers. Patrick Wisdom is taking his place on the big-league roster.

Rob Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Refsnyder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Refsnyder See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago