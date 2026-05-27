Rob Refsnyder News: Launches third homer

Refsnyder went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the A's.

Refsnyder put the Mariners ahead early with a two-out, three-run blast off Jeffrey Springs in the first inning, his third homer this year. Refsnyder has logged hits in back-to-back games on the heels of a 1-for-27 slump that spanned his previous 13 contests. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .122/.200/.243 with eight RBI and seven runs scored across 85 plate appearances while manning the short side of a platoon with Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone.