Rob Refsnyder News: Logs three-hit night

Refsnyder started in right field and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the White Sox.

Refsnyder got the start ahead of Wilyer Abreu with a lefty on the mound, despite Abreu's hot start. Refsnyder crushed left-handers in 2024 (.941 OPS), and manager Alex Cora will deploy him against southpaws any chance he gets. Unfortunately for Refsnyder, the Red Sox haven't faced many lefties in 2025, just four over the first 21 games.