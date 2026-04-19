Rob Refsnyder News: Opens scoring with homer

Refsnyder went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Refsnyder made an early impact with his leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. This was his first start since returning from the paternity list. Refsnyder has done little in a short-side platoon role to begin 2026 -- the homer was his first hit of the campaign, and he's batting just .045 with a 3:5 BB:K across 25 plate appearances. He slashed .269/.354/.484 across 209 plate appearances with the Red Sox in the 2025 regular season. His playing time will likely stay limited, especially if he doesn't show more consistency at the plate.