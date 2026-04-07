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Rob Zastryzny Injury: Dealing with intercostal strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:21am

Zastryzny (shoulder) was diagnosed with an intercostal strain and will be sidelined until at least late April, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old lefty sustained the injury during his rehab assignment over the weekend while working his way back from a shoulder strain. Zastryzny will be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks as he contends with the new injury.

Rob Zastryzny
Milwaukee Brewers
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