Rob Zastryzny Injury: Dealing with intercostal strain
Zastryzny (shoulder) was diagnosed with an intercostal strain and will be sidelined until at least late April, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 34-year-old lefty sustained the injury during his rehab assignment over the weekend while working his way back from a shoulder strain. Zastryzny will be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks as he contends with the new injury.
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