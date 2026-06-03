Rob Zastryzny headshot

Rob Zastryzny Injury: Heading back to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Brewers placed Zastryzny on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left trapezius strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny was just activated Sunday after missing the first two months of the season with shoulder and intercostal strains, but he's heading back to the IL without having made an appearance. It's unclear whether this is a setback of the lefty's initial injury or a new issue, but either way, the Brewers will likely take things slowly with Zastryzny.

Rob Zastryzny
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Zastryzny See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Zastryzny See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
99 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
256 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
August 20, 2017
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
August 6, 2017
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
May 14, 2017