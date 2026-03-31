Rob Zastryzny Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Zastryzny (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Zastryzny has been shelved since mid-March due to a left shoulder strain, but he's been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The southpaw reliever is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list April 6, and he has a good shot to be ready to go on that date.
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