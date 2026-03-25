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Rob Zastryzny Injury: Out with strained shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Brewers placed Zastryzny (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Zastryzny suffered a left rhomboid strain earlier this month and will get a late start to the season. The Brewers anticipate the left-handed reliever being ready to go at some point in April.

Rob Zastryzny
Milwaukee Brewers
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