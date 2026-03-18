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Rob Zastryzny Injury: Out with upper-back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Brewers announced Wednesday that Zastryzny is recovering from a left rhomboid strain and is likely to return to action at some point in April, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zastryzny made two Cactus League appearances for the Brewers before joining Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic. The lefty reliever apparently suffered the injury at some point during the WBC, but the Brewers don't believe he'll be in store for a long-term absence. In any case, Zastryzny looks like he'll open the season on the injured list, which could clear the way for another southpaw to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.

Rob Zastryzny
Milwaukee Brewers
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