Rob Zastryzny Injury: Out with upper-back injury
The Brewers announced Wednesday that Zastryzny is recovering from a left rhomboid strain and is likely to return to action at some point in April, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Zastryzny made two Cactus League appearances for the Brewers before joining Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic. The lefty reliever apparently suffered the injury at some point during the WBC, but the Brewers don't believe he'll be in store for a long-term absence. In any case, Zastryzny looks like he'll open the season on the injured list, which could clear the way for another southpaw to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Zastryzny See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country22 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer179 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 20, 2017
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 6, 2017
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 14, 2017
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Zastryzny See More