Rob Zastryzny Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The Brewers transferred Zastryzny (shoulder/ribs) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Greg Jones. Zastryzny began the season on the IL with a shoulder strain before suffering an intercostal strain on his rehab assignment. The latter injury would appear to be the bigger issue now, and it will keep him out at least until late May.
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