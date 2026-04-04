Rob Zastryzny Injury: Suffers setback
The Brewers returned Zastryzny (shoulder) from his rehab assignment Saturday after he suffered a setback in his recovery, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's unclear whether Zastryzny's setback is related to his strained left shoulder or some other issue, but it will extend his stay on the injured list all the same. He's slated to undergo further testing in Milwaukee within the next few days, at which point more details regarding his new return timeline should emerge.
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