Rob Zastryzny News: Comes off IL
The Brewers reinstated Zastrzyny (shoulder/ribs) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.
After spending the first couple months of the season on the shelf due to shoulder and intercostal strains, Zastryzny is ready to join the Brewers after six scoreless rehab appearances. The left-hander covered a career-high 22 frames in the majors last year and had a 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Zastryzny See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country96 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer253 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 20, 2017
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 6, 2017
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 14, 2017
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Zastryzny See More