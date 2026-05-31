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Rob Zastryzny News: Comes off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Brewers reinstated Zastrzyny (shoulder/ribs) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

After spending the first couple months of the season on the shelf due to shoulder and intercostal strains, Zastryzny is ready to join the Brewers after six scoreless rehab appearances. The left-hander covered a career-high 22 frames in the majors last year and had a 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB.

Rob Zastryzny
Milwaukee Brewers
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