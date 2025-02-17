Rob Zastryzny News: Gets NRI deal

Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

After being cast off the Cubs' 40-man roster earlier this month, Zastryzny elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Chicago's Triple-A affiliate. He quickly found work with the Yankees, who will give the 32-year-old lefty a chance to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen this spring. Zastryzny made nine appearances in the majors with the Brewers in 2024, turning in a 1.17 ERA and 0.65 WHIP across 7.2 innings.