Rob Zastryzny News: Outrighted to minors

The Cubs outrighted Zastryzny to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Though he's no longer a member of the Cubs' 40-man roster, Zastryzny will stick around in the organization and should still join the big-league group for spring training. The 32-year-old lefty made nine appearances in the majors with the Brewers in 2024, giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 7.2 innings.