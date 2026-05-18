Robbie Ray Injury: Exits with possible injury

Ray left Monday's game against the Diamondbacks after being struck with a comebacker in the left leg, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings.

It's not clear at this time whether Ray actually suffered an injury, or if it was simply a decision by the Giants to pull him after a miserable outing. The club should have another update on Ray's status for his next start in the coming days.