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Robbie Ray News: Collects third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 11:17pm

Ray (3-4) allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Friday.

Ray earned his fourth quality start of the season with this performance. The lone blemish was a Marcell Ozuna solo home run in the second inning. Ray's not reinventing the wheel at this point in his career -- he racks up steady strikeout numbers while also walking a lot of batters, as he's issued at least three free passes in five of his eight starts this year. So far, he's been good enough to limit the damage, posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB through 45.2 innings. His next start is lined up to be on the road versus the Dodgers.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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