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Robbie Ray News: Command issues in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 6:05pm

Ray did not factor into Sunday's decision against the White Sox, allowing four runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three across four innings.

Ray put the Giants behind early after giving up a leadoff home run to Chase Meidroth in the first inning. Ray struggled with his command, logging only 47 strikes on 92 pitches while issuing a career-worst seven walks, and he allowed at least two baserunners in four of the five innings he pitched. Ray has given up 14 runs (13 earned) over his last two starts, ballooning his numbers to a 4.60 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 58.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for next weekend on the road against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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