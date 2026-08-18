Robbie Ray News: Earns first win with Padres

Ray (11-7) earned the win in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Ray allowed a run in the fifth inning but otherwise kept the Mets in check despite throwing just 53 of 91 pitches for strikes. It was the southpaw's first quality start and victory in three turns with his new club, and he's posted a 4.20 ERA with an underwhelming 10:11 K:BB during that span. He'll carry a 3.20 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 117:68 K:BB across 137.2 innings with the Padres and Giants into a home matchup with the Pirates next week.