Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray News: Earns win in shortened game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 9:09pm

Ray (3-0) earned the win in Friday's rain-shortened game against the Yankees. He allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out seven across four innings.

Ray was given a five-run cushion to work with after the Giants hitters chased Marcus Stroman out of the first inning. Despite the shortened outing, Ray still needed 98 pitches (56 strikes) to get through four innings, but he was still credited with his third win of the year since the Giants played only five innings on defense. Ray has started the season with a 2.93 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 15.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Phillies on the road next week, when he'll look to go 4-0.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

