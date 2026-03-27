Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Falters in sixth for tough loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Ray (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was relatively smooth sailing through the first five innings of Ray's start Friday. That quickly changed in the sixth, when he yielded a two-run homer to Aaron Judge, and Ray ended up taking the loss after receiving zero run support from the Giants. It was still an encouraging performance out of the veteran southpaw, especially with the way he ended the 2025 regular season (8.33 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 27.2 innings across his final six starts of the year). Ray is projected to make his next start during the Giants' four-game home series against the Mets that kicks off Thursday.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago