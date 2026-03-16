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Robbie Ray News: Fans eight in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ray picked up the win in Sunday's 7-1 Cactus League victory over the Brewers, striking out eight over five perfect innings.

Ray earned his first win in his fifth Cactus League start, tossing 39 of his 64 pitches for strikes while cruising through five perfect innings. The veteran southpaw has allowed two runs on four hits and eight walks while striking out 15 across 14.2 innings this spring as he gears up for his 13th big-league campaign. Ray logged 32 starts last season, finishing with a 3.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.2 K/9 across 182.1 innings, though he struggled with control, posting a 3.6 BB/9.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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