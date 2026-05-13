Robbie Ray News: Gets no help in loss
Ray (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.
Ray was tagged for back-to-back solo home runs by Santiago Espinal and Mookie Betts in the third inning. The Giants' offense didn't get much of anything going against Shohei Ohtani, leaving Ray to fend for himself in this loss, which was his shortest start of the season. He's still yet to allow more than three earned runs in any outing. Ray has a 3.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB through 50.1 innings over nine starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona his next time out.
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