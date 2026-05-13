Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Gets no help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ray (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Ray was tagged for back-to-back solo home runs by Santiago Espinal and Mookie Betts in the third inning. The Giants' offense didn't get much of anything going against Shohei Ohtani, leaving Ray to fend for himself in this loss, which was his shortest start of the season. He's still yet to allow more than three earned runs in any outing. Ray has a 3.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB through 50.1 innings over nine starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona his next time out.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 13
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago