Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Goes 5.1 frames in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Ray allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Monday.

Ray and Braxton Ashcraft traded zeroes until the sixth inning, when Pittsburgh notched a pair of runs on Ray's ledger. The first came on an Esmerlyn Valdez solo homer, while the second run crossed the plate on a double after Ray departed. While his final frame spoiled Ray's shot at a second straight quality start, it was nonetheless an overall positive outing by the left-hander, who has given up two or fewer runs in three of his four outings since joining San Diego at the trade deadline. Ray will likely need to clean up his 15:13 K:BB across 20.1 innings during that span to build consistent success, but he's being counted on fortify a Padres rotation that could get back both Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Nick Pivetta (forearm) at some point in September.

Robbie Ray
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
13 days ago