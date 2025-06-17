Robbie Ray News: Handed second loss

Ray (8-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Guardians.

Gabriel Arias' solo home run in the sixth inning ended up being the deciding run. Ray had produced eight straight quality starts between April 26 and June 5, and he was back at that level Tuesday after a four-inning effort in Colorado last week. Ray continues to successfully overcome a fairly high walk rate (3.6 BB/9), as he has a 2.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 97:35 K:BB over 87.1 innings through 15 starts. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Red Sox this weekend.