Robbie Ray News: Inefficient in no-decision
Ray didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies after allowing four runs on six hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out eight.
The veteran left-hander exhibited poor control in the first inning, lending four free passes and throwing two wild pitches en route to giving up two runs despite yielding a lone single. Ray then gave up a two-run home run to Bryce Harper in the fourth frame, and the southpaw's outing later came to a close after he tossed 93 pitches. Ray will look to improve on his shaky 4.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB over 19.1 innings (four starts) the next time he takes the mound, which currently lines up for early next week against Milwaukee.
