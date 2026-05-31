Robbie Ray News: Lasts four innings Sunday

Ray did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Rockies. He struck out six.

Ray failed to qualify for the win after being pulled at 96 pitches (59 strikes). The southpaw was charged with two unearned runs in the fourth inning, with both runs scoring following his own throwing error. After a strong start to the season, he struggled in May, posting a 6.44 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 29.1 innings (six starts) during the month. With overall marks of a 3-6 record with a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 59:31 K:BB across 62.2 innings (12 starts), Ray will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Cubs.