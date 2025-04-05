Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Leads team to another victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Ray (2-0) completed six innings against Seattle on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out two batters over six innings to earn the win.

Ray struggled with his control as he issued five walks in the outing, but he also helped himself out greatly by picking two runners off second base. The free passes didn't end up hurting him, as the only run he allowed came on a fifth-inning Dylan Moore solo homer. Ray is now 2-0 on the campaign for the 7-1 Giants. His 6:6 K:BB across 11.1 frames doesn't portend continued success, but the strikeouts will likely go up given that he averaged more than a punchout per inning every season between 2016 and 2024 except for 2023, when he made only one appearance before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now