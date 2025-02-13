Robbie Ray News: Moves past hamstring injury

Ray (hamstring) completed a bullpen session Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ray finished the 2024 season on the injured list after straining his hamstring in an Aug. 27 start, but he was able to throw a simulated game in September and seems to have had a normal offseason. Heading into the fourth season of the five-year, $115 million deal he signed with Seattle in November 2021, Ray should have a hold on a rotation spot after he fared well for San Francisco upon completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery last July. Though he posted a 4.70 ERA over his seven starts for the Giants before being shut down with the hamstring strain, Ray's underlying metrics (21.7 K-BB%, 3.51 SIERA) were more impressive.