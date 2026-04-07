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Robbie Ray News: Notches another seven Ks in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Ray (2-1) earned the win over Philadelphia on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings.

Ray has posted exactly seven punchouts in two straight outings and has compiled an 18:6 K:BB through 17.1 frames spanning three starts. His performance Tuesday was his best so far, as he completed six innings for the first time while recording his first quality start and second victory. Ray lowered his ERA to 2.08 and has yet to give up more than two earned runs in an outing. He lines up to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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