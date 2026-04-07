Robbie Ray News: Notches another seven Ks in victory
Ray (2-1) earned the win over Philadelphia on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings.
Ray has posted exactly seven punchouts in two straight outings and has compiled an 18:6 K:BB through 17.1 frames spanning three starts. His performance Tuesday was his best so far, as he completed six innings for the first time while recording his first quality start and second victory. Ray lowered his ERA to 2.08 and has yet to give up more than two earned runs in an outing. He lines up to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets: Mets vs Giants Betting Picks for Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robbie Ray See More